BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.49. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 151,142 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

