BlackRock Inc. Acquires 114,362 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.05% of ChannelAdvisor worth $49,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $717.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

