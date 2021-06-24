BlackRock Inc. Acquires 16,786 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.23% of Cass Information Systems worth $48,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

CASS opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $585.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

