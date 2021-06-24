BlackRock Inc. Acquires 663,314 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.07% of Gossamer Bio worth $49,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 1,445,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $8,761,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 149,796 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

GOSS stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $622.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

