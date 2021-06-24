BlackRock Inc. Acquires 787,946 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.56% of Passage Bio worth $52,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Passage Bio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

