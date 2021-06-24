BlackRock Inc. Acquires 83,625 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of United States Cellular worth $52,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $3,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock worth $559,313. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USM opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.26. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

