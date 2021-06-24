BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.75% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $51,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.51. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

