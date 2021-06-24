BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.27% of Titan International worth $52,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,984,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Titan International stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.