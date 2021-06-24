BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.37% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $52,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.05. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,605. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

