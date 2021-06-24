BlackRock Inc. Buys 56,447 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.95% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $52,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $125,880.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of PGC opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

