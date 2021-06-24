BlackRock Inc. Buys 77,108 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.98% of Olympic Steel worth $48,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZEUS shares. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $332.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

