BlackRock Inc. Buys New Stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,589,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.94% of Health Assurance Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,227,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

