BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.30% of Avid Technology worth $50,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

AVID stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.