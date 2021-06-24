BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.23% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.93. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.