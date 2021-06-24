BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.02% of Peoples Bancorp worth $52,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $588.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

