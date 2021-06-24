BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.15% of Antares Pharma worth $49,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 106,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 93.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. On average, analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

