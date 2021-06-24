BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of Ranpak worth $49,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ranpak by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter worth $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:PACK opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

