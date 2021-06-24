BlackRock Inc. Has $48.21 Million Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,311 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.62% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $48,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLMA stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

