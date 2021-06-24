BlackRock Inc. Has $49.71 Million Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.26% of Altabancorp worth $49,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altabancorp by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ALTA stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.97. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $822.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.