BlackRock Inc. Has $49.92 Million Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.75% of Kimball Electronics worth $49,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $543.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $81,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,192.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,200. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

