BlackRock Inc. Has $50.19 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11,172.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $50,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SAP by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

