BlackRock Inc. Has $50.68 Million Stock Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.97% of Inseego worth $50,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 52.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 22.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

