BlackRock Inc. Has $52.74 Million Stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of Tucows worth $52,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tucows during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $77.79 on Thursday. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.