BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.39% of Tata Motors worth $50,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

