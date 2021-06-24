BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,573 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.08% of Regis worth $49,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Regis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Regis by 8.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regis by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.86. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

