BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.87% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $50,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 119.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 1,288.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 33.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 31.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 226.4% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.56. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

