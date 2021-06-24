BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 116.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.33% of DermTech worth $48,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMTK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DermTech by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In related news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,703 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,210. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

