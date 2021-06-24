BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 558.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.87% of BioAtla worth $49,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCAB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
