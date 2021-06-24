BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 558.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.87% of BioAtla worth $49,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCAB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BCAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.