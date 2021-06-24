BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.42% of First Community Bankshares worth $49,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.60. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

