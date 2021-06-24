BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 550.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,072 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $52,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of FMX opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $86.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

