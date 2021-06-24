BlackRock Inc. Invests $48.57 Million in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,565,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.89% of BowX Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

BOWX stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

