BlackRock Inc. Invests $48.66 Million in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,661,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.07% of Zhihu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZH opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

