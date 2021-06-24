BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Cut by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $863.53. 6,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,122. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $528.63 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $851.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

