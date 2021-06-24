BlackRock Inc. Purchases 108,664 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.30% of Mercantile Bank worth $48,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.97.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.