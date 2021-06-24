BlackRock Inc. Purchases 132,333 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.11% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $51,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,950,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOSL stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

