BlackRock Inc. Purchases 205,046 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,046 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Eargo worth $48,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

EAR opened at $37.94 on Thursday. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,769 shares of company stock worth $42,922,907 over the last ninety days.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.