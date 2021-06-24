BlackRock Inc. Purchases 485,120 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.41% of Global Medical REIT worth $51,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

