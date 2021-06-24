BlackRock Inc. Purchases 73,958 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 19.04% of DSP Group worth $51,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 1,347.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $351.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.96, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

