BlackRock Inc. Purchases 93,247 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.91% of Triple-S Management worth $48,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 88.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTS opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $539.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

