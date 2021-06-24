BlackRock Inc. Purchases 93,779 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.42% of OptimizeRx worth $52,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OPRX opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,914.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

