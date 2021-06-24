BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.69% of Powell Industries worth $50,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWL. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $369.82 million, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

