BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.56% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $51,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

AMRX stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

