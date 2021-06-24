BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.06% of Ducommun worth $50,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

