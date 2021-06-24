BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.23% of Dynex Capital worth $48,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 14.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $595.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. Equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

