BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,482 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.83% of Ennis worth $49,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $557.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

