BlackRock Inc. Sells 68,824 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.07% of City Office REIT worth $51,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIO opened at $12.47 on Thursday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

