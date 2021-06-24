Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 15,702 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.37% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

