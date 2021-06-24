Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 19,029 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Endava worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Endava stock opened at $116.79 on Thursday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.56. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

