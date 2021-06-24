Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,405 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 156,447 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 479,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 39,291 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

