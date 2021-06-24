Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 56,586 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,555,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after buying an additional 941,344 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

